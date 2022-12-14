UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Moldova To Increase Military Expenditures To Protect Airspace - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

UPDATE - Moldova to Increase Military Expenditures to Protect Airspace - Defense Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Moldovan government plans to increase expenditures on airspace protection by additional $36.6 million from the 2023 state budget, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities said they would like to strengthen the country's defense capability and buy the necessary weapons for this. In particular, the defense minister spoke about the need to create an air defense network.

"The additional funds to be allocated in 2023 will be used to protect Moldova's airspace," Nosatii said, speaking at a European integration forum.

The defense ministry will receive an additional 0.3% of GDP, Nosatii specified, adding that this amount is not enough for serious changes in the national defense sector.

"An increase in the defense budget for next year is useful, since as long as we remain neutral, we must take care of our security. However, a normal military budget should be 1-2% of GDP for 5-7 years to notice changes," the minister noted.

Earlier, he said Moldova's Defense Ministry budget in 2023 will be increased by 50 percent on 2022 to more than $87 million; relevant amendments were adopted in the first reading.

According to the constitution, Moldova is a neutral country. However, since 1994, Chisinau has been cooperating with NATO under the Partnership for Peace program. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.

