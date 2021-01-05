(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Czech company NET4GAS announced that it had launched the 150-kilometer (93-mile) Capacity4Gas gas pipeline to connect the Czech gas pipeline system with Germany's EUGAL, the project cost 540 million Euros ($662.4 million), NET4GAS said in a statement on its website.

"NET4GAS is pleased to announce that the company has launched the operation of a new 150-kilometre high-pressure gas pipeline built within the Capacity4Gas project following the issuance of all relevant permits in December 2020," the company said.

"With this important milestone achieved, the second and final phase of the Capacity4Gas project has successfully been completed," it said.

The company said the project would increase the Czech Republic's role in international gas transit.

"The implementation of the project enhances the strategic role of the Czech Republic in international gas transit, also with a view to the possible future transportation of renewable gases, including hydrogen," it said.