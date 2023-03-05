MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Norway's state budget for 2024 should take into account all the difficulties caused by the Ukraine conflict and provide assistance to the most vulnerable citizens and those in need, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian government started work on the 2024 budget. The discussion is set to last until August 2023.

"People's safety will be ensured in next year's budget. People's safety is what motivates us," Store was quoted by the NRK broadcaster as saying.

The prime minister specified that Norway was going through difficult times due to the Ukraine conflict and that the government must, therefore, ensure the well-being of those depending on state financial support. There is a need, in particular, to increase benefits for vulnerable groups, slow down price growth and deter the key interest rate after unexpectedly high inflation, Store added.

"The problems mean that the government will have to delay fulfilling some campaign promises," the Norwegian prime minister said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

At the same time, Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum noted that although prices had increased significantly in Norway, the growth was still lower than in other European countries.

Meanwhile, media reported that in its new budget, Norway also plans to prioritize spending on the country's armed forces and Ukrainian refugees.

Many European countries, including Norway, faced high inflation in the last several years as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation was further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as the hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.