UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Oil Facilities In Syria's Aleppo Province Come Under Rocket Attack - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Oil Facilities in Syria's Aleppo Province Come Under Rocket Attack - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Oil facilities came under a rocket attack in the north of Syria's Aleppo Governorate, in an area controlled by pro-Turkish groups, the Syrian Al Watan newspaper reports.

The attack occurred late on Sunday night, in the al-Hamran village, where oil tanker trucks and facilities for the initial processing of oil belonging to Turkey-backed forces are located, the newspaper said citing local sources.

The resulting fire and explosions led to the injury of several members of the pro-Turkish armed groups and workers of the makeshift oil facilities.

According to Al Watan, one week ago, a similar attack in the same area left no less than 200 tanker trucks with Syrian oil burnt down.

The newspaper said the stolen oil is processed and then sold by Turkey-backed groups in Syria.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Sunday rocket attack was launched from the Syrian Kuweires airbase in the Aleppo Governorate. The rockets hit the cities of Jarabulus and Al-Bab, which are under Turkish control. The Turkish Defense Ministry informed Russia of the necessity to prevent such attacks in the future, Anadolu said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Russia regularly conducts humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Oil Aleppo Same Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

3 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

6 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

6 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

8 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

8 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.