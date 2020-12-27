MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The volume of the oil-containing liquid spilled in the Kharyaga oil field located in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Area amounts to roughly 110 cubic meters (3,885 cubic feet), Yury Bezdudny, the region's governor, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian energy company Lukoil-Komi said that oil-containing liquid leaked out from a damaged oil pipeline in the Kharyaga oil field.

"The damage caused by the oil spill is being dealt with in Kharyaga. The pipeline's depressurization has been fixed ... According to the preliminary assessment, there is no threat of oil products' infiltration into the soil. The spill's volume amounts to 110 cubic meters of liquid. According to experts, it contains about five percent oil. The thickness of the polluted snow layer is roughly 10 centimeters," Bezdudny wrote on his Vkontakte account.

The governor added that the decontamination of the polluted area was being conducted by the operating company, with 20 people participating. According to Bezdudny, it will take two or three days to collect all the polluted snow.

The prosecutor's office in Nenets Autonomous Region said that it has initiated an investigation over the spill of oil-containing liquid in the Kharyaga oil field.

"The prosecutor's office in the area has initiated an investigation regarding the information provided by the emergencies ministry in Nenets Autonomous Area about the case of an oil-containing liquid spill in the Kharyaga oil field, developed by Lukoil-Komi LLC," the prosecutor's office said.

The office added that the investigation would focus on the company's compliance with environmental legislation and laws on industrial security. Following the probe, a legal assessment would be delivered on the actions of persons that led to the spill, as well as on their efforts made to eliminate the environmental damage.

In October, another oil spill occurred in Nenets Autonomous Area that covered an area of 25 square kilometers (9.7 square miles) and eventually infiltrated into the river of Kolva. Local authorities declared a state of emergency in the areas affected by the contamination.