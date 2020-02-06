UPDATE - Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion Divided on Implementation - Salame

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Both sides of Libya's Joint Military Commission have made progress in ceasefire talks held in the Swiss city of Geneva, although there is still a number of issues yet to be agreed regarding the implementation of any deal to stop hostilities in the North African country, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.

"Progress has been made on many important issues and we have before us a significant number of points of conversions. Are we happy with what we have? Certainly yes. Is this complete? Certainly not," Salame told reporters during a press conference, which was broadcast on the UN website.

The UN envoy added that he was pleased with the progress made during the talks in Geneva. The diplomat noted that representatives from both the UN-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar were acting professionally during the discussions.

"I can tell you that the Joint Military Commission would be involved in the monitoring of the ceasefire under the auspices of the United [Nations] Mission in Libya. That is acceptable to both sides. As for the details of the ceasefire on the ground, they are still under discussion on certain points. Some of the points have been agreed and some are still being worked out," Salame added.

The envoy also stated that he saw a commitment from both sides to turn a truce, agreed upon on January 12, into a lasting, permanent ceasefire.

Military discussions are one of three tracks established by the United Nations Support Mission ” that Salame heads ” to solve Libya's ongoing conflict. The next meeting of the economic track is scheduled to take place in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday.

The next round of political talks, following the Berlin conference held on January 19, is set to take place in Geneva on February 26, Salame stated.

The envoy added that he had doubts that a ceasefire would be signed during the ongoing 5+5 military commission meeting, given that the draft agreement would have to be signed and ratified by sides of the conflict.

"I hope that we can have an agreement before we leave Geneva but it is evident that both sides will need to submit the draft we would have reached to their respective leadership and this is absolutely legitimate," Salame remarked, adding that it would be a "very good step forward" if a draft agreement, albeit unsigned, resulted from the talks.

The diplomat also called for an end to blockades set up at the country's ports, ordered by Haftar, which are preventing the country from exporting oil. On Wednesday, the National Oil Corporation of Libya estimated economic losses of $930 million resulting from the blockades.

Salame stated that he was in contact with both Libyan tribal leaders and the UN Mission in Libya regarding the blockades, in order to ascertain the demands of groups preventing the export of the country's oil. The envoy added that the economic track will seek to find a solution to the blockades during their meeting in Cairo.

"The economic track will certainly, when it meets on the 9th [...] put this at the top of its agenda," the envoy remarked, adding that "the whole Libyan population is not helped by stoppage of the exports."

The Joint Military Commission sees leading GNA and LNA officials meet in a 5+5 format. It was established at the Berlin conference with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Libya.