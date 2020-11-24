UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Protests In Guatemala Force Congress To Suspend Budget Processing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - Protests in Guatemala Force Congress to Suspend Budget Processing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Guatemala's Congress is suspending work on the controversial budget for next year, approved last week, amid violent protests in the country, President of Congress Allan Rodriguez has announced.

"We have agreed to suspend the processing of the budget of revenues and expenditures of the state and the legislature for the period of 2021 through the appropriate legislative procedure, as a result, this decree will not be sent to the executive body today," Rodriguez said on Monday, as broadcast by Televi7.

The president of Congress said the protest action in Guatemala was a coordinated act of terrorism and called for a thorough investigation.

On Saturday, protesters in Guatemala City broke into the Congress building, setting it on fire, amid public discontent over the new budget, which stipulates cuts to education and healthcare spending.

The almost $13 billion budget, the largest in Guatemala's history, was approved with the support of 115 (out of 160) lawmakers last Wednesday.

Rodriguez did not specify whether a new budget would be drawn up in the coming days. Guatemalan lawmakers have until the end of the month to decide.

On Sunday, the Guatemalan government said that the protests against the budget were a real institutional threat that needed to be addressed with the help of regional organizations and the international community.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei warned on Saturday that demonstrators engaging in acts of vandalism would be held accountable.

On Sunday, Giammattei asked Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro to enforce the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Protest Education Budget Guatemala Congress Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

5 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

6 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

8 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

7 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.