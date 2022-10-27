UPDATE - QatarEnergy Says Will Be Selling 70% of LNG Produced at Facility in Texas

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The QatarEnergy state-run energy company will be selling 70% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at the Golden Pass LNG facility in the US state of Texas, the company's press service has told Sputnik.

Subsidiaries of US oil company ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy have already signed the corresponding agreement, the office said. According to the company, Ocean LNG Limited, established in 2016 by ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy to produce and sell the entire volume of LNG produced at the Golden Pass LNG facility, has ceased to operate under the new agreement. QatarEnergy Trading will be selling 70% of LNG produced at the plant in Texas, the company said.

"The energy market is highly dynamic and undergoing a period of transformation, and LNG will continue to play a key role in meeting global energy demand and ensuring security of supply. This agreement is an important addition to our efforts to meet demand for cleaner energy and to support the economic and environmental requirements for a practical, equitable and realistic energy transition," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the CEO and the president of QatarEnergy, said in the statement, commenting on this development.

Al-Kaabi added that QatarEnergy is the global leader in LNG and is aspiring to become a world leader in MNG trading.

"QatarEnergy is the global leader in LNG, the cleanest of all fossil fuels, and it is only natural for us to increase focus on LNG trading and portfolio optimization to deliver innovative LNG solutions that meet the needs of our customers across the globe. I am proud of what QatarEnergy Trading has achieved in the very short time since its inception and with this new addition to its portfolio, I am confident that QatarEnergy Trading will accelerate its efforts to deliver on our aspiration of becoming a world leader in LNG trading in the near future," he said.

The Golden Pass LNG plant, which is currently under the construction in Texas, is expected to be operational in 2024. The facility is expected to produce over 18 million tons of LNG per year.