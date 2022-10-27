UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - QatarEnergy Says Will Be Selling 70% Of LNG Produced At Facility In Texas

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM

UPDATE - QatarEnergy Says Will Be Selling 70% of LNG Produced at Facility in Texas

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The QatarEnergy state-run energy company will be selling 70% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at the Golden Pass LNG facility in the US state of Texas, the company's press service has told Sputnik.

Subsidiaries of US oil company ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy have already signed the corresponding agreement, the office said. According to the company, Ocean LNG Limited, established in 2016 by ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy to produce and sell the entire volume of LNG produced at the Golden Pass LNG facility, has ceased to operate under the new agreement. QatarEnergy Trading will be selling 70% of LNG produced at the plant in Texas, the company said.

"The energy market is highly dynamic and undergoing a period of transformation, and LNG will continue to play a key role in meeting global energy demand and ensuring security of supply. This agreement is an important addition to our efforts to meet demand for cleaner energy and to support the economic and environmental requirements for a practical, equitable and realistic energy transition," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the CEO and the president of QatarEnergy, said in the statement, commenting on this development.

Al-Kaabi added that QatarEnergy is the global leader in LNG and is aspiring to become a world leader in MNG trading.

"QatarEnergy is the global leader in LNG, the cleanest of all fossil fuels, and it is only natural for us to increase focus on LNG trading and portfolio optimization to deliver innovative LNG solutions that meet the needs of our customers across the globe. I am proud of what QatarEnergy Trading has achieved in the very short time since its inception and with this new addition to its portfolio, I am confident that QatarEnergy Trading will accelerate its efforts to deliver on our aspiration of becoming a world leader in LNG trading in the near future," he said.

The Golden Pass LNG plant, which is currently under the construction in Texas, is expected to be operational in 2024. The facility is expected to produce over 18 million tons of LNG per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Oil Gas 2016 Gold Market All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

9 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

9 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

9 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

9 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

9 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.