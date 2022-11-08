UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia, Africa Can Have Common Agenda In OPEC, Gas Exporting Countries Forum - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

UPDATE - Russia, Africa Can Have Common Agenda in OPEC, Gas Exporting Countries Forum - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia and Africa can have a common agenda in the OPEC and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, including on domestic consumption and reformatting the hydrocarbon market, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, Oleg Ozerov, said on Tuesday.

"African countries account for almost half of the seats in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and in the OPEC. Russia and Africa can have a common agenda in these organizations supporting domestic consumption, reformatting in the interests of countries and consumers the current hydrocarbon market and its pricing mechanisms," Ozerov said at the international inter-party forum of the United Russia party dedicated to current international security issues.

The ambassador added that Russian authorities were taking steps to build full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries in various promising industries, such as energy, gas and aircraft.

The conference, titled Crucial Issues of International Security in the Conditions of Geopolitical Instability, brought together a wide range of African representatives.

In August, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk exchanged views on the development of joint projects in Africa to increase energy deliveries to local markets. The sides discussed the investment potential and current projects on energy production on the African continent, cooperation between Russia and African countries within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, as well as approaches to the global energy and climate agenda with a focus on universal access to energy sources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Russia Chamber August Gas Market

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

21 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.