Open Menu

UPDATE - Russia, Qatar Working On Joint Projects Worth Over $1.67Bln - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UPDATE - Russia, Qatar Working on Joint Projects Worth Over $1.67Bln - Russian Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia and Qatar are working on joint projects amounting to over 160 billion rubles ($1.67 billion), Russian Ambassador to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our cooperation on investments is expanding. We are successfully developing our partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. A number of joint projects worth more than 160 billion rubles, or 7.2 billion Qatari riyals, are being worked on," Dogadkin said.

The ambassador specified that Russia-Qatar trade had reached nearly 70 million Qatari Riyals ($19.23 million) in the first quarter of 2023.

Dogadkin noted that Moscow and Doha considered cooperation in transportation and logistics to be promising area of partnership, particularly the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

He recalled that by the end of 2022, Russian exports of food and agricultural products to Qatar had increased by over 50%.

"Agricultural cooperation has been developing consistently: deliveries of barley and sunflower oil to Qatar has been resumed.

Miratorg and other major Russian suppliers of halal poultry and beef are working actively in the Qatari market, importing halal poultry there," Dogadkin added.

He also noted that Qatar, as one of the major investors in the Russian economy and one of the country's key partners in the middle East, firmly opposed sanctions against Russia over Ukraine. Despite the "colossal pressure" from the West, the two countries have remained interested in the development of bilateral relations, the ambassador said, adding that they were working, in particular, to start using national currencies in mutual trade.

Dogadkin's remarks came after Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in June. The top diplomats discussed bilateral trade, the Ukraine conflict as well as the situations in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Palestine. The two officials also reaffirmed their commitment to boosting political and economic dialogue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Syria Exports Palestine Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Qatar Doha Libya Middle East June Market From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

6 minutes ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

20 minutes ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

35 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

35 minutes ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

1 hour ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

2 hours ago
Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business