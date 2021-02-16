UPDATE - Russia, Serbia Preparing for Signing Strategic Program of Economic Cooperation - Borisov

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia and Serbia have developed a draft strategic program for economic cooperation and are preparing it for signing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Borisov on Monday arrived in Belgrade on a working visit, during which he took part in a meeting with co-chairman of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee, Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic, in the presence of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

"We hope that active interaction in the intergovernmental committee will help build up bilateral trade and implement a number of current and future projects of Russian-Serbian cooperation. We will continue to make appropriate efforts. For this purpose, a draft Russian-Serbian strategic program of economic cooperation has been developed. We hope that we will manage to prepare it for signing in the very near future," the Russian deputy prime minister said.