UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russia, Serbia Preparing For Signing Strategic Program Of Economic Cooperation - Borisov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Russia, Serbia Preparing for Signing Strategic Program of Economic Cooperation - Borisov

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia and Serbia have developed a draft strategic program for economic cooperation and are preparing it for signing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Borisov on Monday arrived in Belgrade on a working visit, during which he took part in a meeting with co-chairman of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee, Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic, in the presence of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

"We hope that active interaction in the intergovernmental committee will help build up bilateral trade and implement a number of current and future projects of Russian-Serbian cooperation. We will continue to make appropriate efforts. For this purpose, a draft Russian-Serbian strategic program of economic cooperation has been developed. We hope that we will manage to prepare it for signing in the very near future," the Russian deputy prime minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Belgrade Serbia

Recent Stories

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

4 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

4 hours ago

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

5 hours ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

5 hours ago

&#039;IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,&#0 ..

5 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.