UPDATE - Russia-Turkey Trade Up 1.9% in 2019 to $26Bln - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Trade between Russia and Turkey amounted to $26.034 billion in 2019, showing a 1.9 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

According to the government service, Russian exports to Turkey decreased by 1.2 percent to $21.063 billion over the given period, while imports from Turkey to Russia increased by 17.5 percent to $4.971 billion.

Turkey's share in the total foreign trade balance of Russia has grown to 3.9 percent in 2019 from 3.7 percent a year earlier.

Trade between Russia and Ukraine amounted to $11.454 billion in 2019, showing a 23.6 percent decrease compared to 2018, the data revealed.

Russian exports to Ukraine decreased by 30.5 percent to $6.619 billion last year, while imports from Ukraine to Russia decreased by 11.

5 percent to $4.835 billion.

Ukraine's share in the total foreign trade balance of Russia decreased to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent in 2018.

According to the Federal Customs Service, the Russia-UK trade increased by 25.6 percent in 2019 reaching $17.3 billion compared to 2018.

Russia's Trade Representative in the United Kingdom Boris Abramov told Sputnik earlier in February that the Russia-UK trade had been growing for the third year in a row. Russian exports to the United Kingdom became the main driver of growth, including not only commodity products, but also such items as chemical products, fertilizers, non-ferrous metals, precious stones, wood and steel.

In 2018, the Russia-UK trade grew by 7.9 percent to $13.7 billion on a year-on-year basis.