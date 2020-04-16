UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russian Cabinet To Discuss Additional Measures For Sustainable Economic Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian government will at its meeting on Thursday discuss a draft plan of additional measures to ensure sustainable economic development amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the cabinet said in a statement.

In March, the Russian government published on its website a plan of priority measures to ensure sustainable economic development amid the COVID-19 spread.

The plan consists of three parts: provision of essential goods and support of the population; support for sectors of the economy at risk; and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

"The following issues are expected to be considered at the meeting: on the draft plan of additional measures (actions) to ensure sustainable economic development in the worsening situation due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the statement said.

There are 24,490 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia. The country's COVID-19 death toll has reached 198, and 1,986 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.

