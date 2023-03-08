UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Embassy In US Says Leaks About Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Designed To Hide Truth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Russian Embassy in US Says Leaks About Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Designed to Hide Truth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Russian diplomats see Western media reports about the involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group in the terrorist attack on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines as an attempt to mislead the probe into the incident, Andrey Ledenev, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the United States, said.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

"We have no faith in the "impartiality" of the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence. We perceive anonymous "leaks" as nothing more than an attempt to confuse those who are sincerely trying to get to the bottom of things in this egregious crime. Shift the blame from the statesmen who ordered and coordinated the attacks in the Baltic Sea to some abstract individuals," Ledenev said in a statement posted in the embassy's Telegram channel.

"We are convinced that in the end justice will prevail.

We shall spare no effort for this to happen," he said.

The report in the NYT, friendly to the White House, contradicts the conclusions of a journalistic investigation by Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh, who earlier accused the US administration and Norwegian authorities of blowing up Russia's Nord Stream pipelines.

"The mentioned article instantly got a "green light" in the local information field, literally being all over the media in a heartbeat. This is especially noteworthy given the attempts of the local officials and journalists to blatantly silence the resonant material of Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on the same topic. As well as the administration's opposition to launching a comprehensive and independent investigation into this act of international terrorism against critical energy infrastructure," Ledenev said.

On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged by underwater blasts. The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines. Moscow has demanded an open investigation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia White House German Seymour Nord Same New York United States September Gas Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th March 2023

52 minutes ago
 City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come tru ..

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players

8 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.