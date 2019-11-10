UPDATE - Saudi Aramco Announces IPO Application Dates for Investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco announced the application dates for its initial public offering (IPO), which has been long anticipated by international investors.

According to the company's prospectus, institutional investors can apply for Saudi Aramco's IPO from November 17 to December 4.

Individual investors can apply from November 17-28.

The company will sell up to 0.5 percent of its shares to individual investors, the company added.

Last week, the company announced that it planned to float its shares on the Saudi Stock exchange, known as the Tadawul, in December.

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil company. The IPO was first announced by the government in 2016 but has been delayed on multiple occasions.