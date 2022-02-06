UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87Mln Over Gas Emission Falsification - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 02:10 PM

UPDATE - South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87Mln Over Gas Emission Falsification - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) revealed on Sunday that Mercedes-Benz provided false information on gas emissions of its diesel vehicles and ordered the company to fix it and to pay a fine of 20.2 billion won ($16.87 million), South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported.

Mercedes-Benz was reported to have installed illegal software in its vehicles so that pollution mitigation devices showed lower gas emission levels, according to the FTC. The commission also found falsified information on stickers attached to models produced between April 2012 and November 2018, according to Yonhap

"Though Mercedes-Benz claimed that it only used typical phrases about well-known performances of the emission mitigation devices, concealing the intentional implementation of illegal software and claiming its vehicles perform the best are beyond simple exaggeration and deception," the regulator said, as quoted by the agency.

Such actions hinder customers from making correct purchasing decisions, the FTC added.

"Such practices will or are feared to hurt fair market order by preventing consumers from making a reasonable decision," the commission said.

Last year, the FTC also fined other carmakers, such as Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Motor, Stellantis Korea and Porsche AG for gas emission level rigging, the news agency added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Fine Vehicles South Korea April November Gas Sunday 2018 Market From Nissan Best Porsche Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

5 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

14 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

14 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

14 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>