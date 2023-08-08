BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he had a telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of energy issues Alexander Novak, and that Novak told him oil supplies from Russia to Hungary would be carried out under the contracts, which would ensure Hungary's secure energy supply.

"Today we spoke on the phone with Russian Deputy Prime Minister responsible for energy issues Alexander Novak, who reassured (me) that the Russian partners will supply oil to Hungary in accordance with the obligations outlined in the contracts," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (owned by Meta, banned in Russia).

He said it means that Hungary's energy supply is "still safe."

Szijjarto said that in recent days "alarming news" about "attacks that affected the energy infrastructure" in the conflict near Hungary were received, without specifying what he was talking about.

In October 2022, Szijjarto said Hungary, as a result of talks at a meeting of EU permanent representatives, managed to agree that the oil price cap would not apply to pipeline supplies and sea supplies replacing them in an emergency, as well as that nuclear power industry would be excluded from the new package of European sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, he stressed that agreements with other countries on the supply of oil and gas to Hungary do not mean the rejection of contracts with Russia, but are aimed at diversification.