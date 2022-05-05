UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - There Are No Alternatives To Russian Oil For Bulgaria Now - Company

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 06:00 AM

UPDATE - There Are No Alternatives to Russian Oil for Bulgaria Now - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) There are currently no alternatives to Russian oil for Bulgaria, Lukoil's subsidiary Lukoil Neftochim Burgas said.

"Currently, we do not see real alternatives, since there are no other types of oil on our market. Technically, we can process oil from the middle East and North Africa, but this will reduce the refinery's capacity," the local BTV television channel quoted the company as saying.

According to the channel, experts predict a rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria by 20-30 percent in the event of an embargo on Russian oil.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier that the sixth package of European sanctions against Russia would include cutting off new banks from SWIFT, new sanctions "for disinformation" and restrictions on oil imports.

Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed EU officials, that Bulgaria and the Czech Republic could request an exemption from the EU's embargo on Russian oil.

Earlier, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said his country would insist on being exempted from the embargo on the purchase of oil in Russia, which the EU countries are going to introduce in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs also said that Budapest does not support sanctions against gas and oil from Russia.

The EU, after the start of Moscow's special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, has adopted five packages of sanctions against individuals, organizations, the financial and energy sectors of Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said the Western sanctions are very serious, and Russia was preparing for them in advance.

Western countries announced a series of new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and Europe has begun to voice statements about the need to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources more intensively. The course to reject oil and gas supplies from Russia is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to increase their production.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people. He said the US and EU had effectively defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. He also said current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Company Oil Burgas Budapest Vladimir Putin Bulgaria Czech Republic United States Middle East Gas Market Event TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

21 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.