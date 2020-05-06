UPDATE - Trudeau Announces $180Mln for Agriculture Industry, Package Well Short of Expectations

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $180 million stimulus package on Tuesday for the agriculture industry beleaguered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, we are announcing a new investment of more than $252 million Dollars [$180 million USD] to help the agri-food industry and help it get through this crisis," Trudeau said during his daily pandemic briefing.

Nearly $55 million will go towards helping food processors ensure the health and safety of workers, as well as an additional $89 million for the establishment of a fund to help cattle and hog producers, Trudeau said.

The government also plans to spend nearly $36 million on purchasing surplus foodstuffs, the prime minister added.

Reacting to the announcement, Canadian Federation of Agriculture President, Mary Robinson, said that the measures are a long way from alleviating the concerns of the Canadian producers.

"This announcement today, we welcome it but... it does fall well short of what we've identified [as] our losses already," Robinson said, comparing the aid package to a bucket of water amid a house fire.

The Federation had requested $1.85 billion, including almost $600 million for beef and pork producers, of the Federal government following an exhaustive line-by-line cost analysis according to Robinson.

Facing questions about the monetary shortfall, Trudeau said that his government will continue to work with the agriculture industry to assess their needs.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns that the ongoing pandemic is having an impact on the Canadian supply of meat and agriculture products. Some meat-packing plants in Alberta are the site of COVID-19 outbreaks, which resulted in hundreds of infected employees.

McDonalds Canada, which sources its meat exclusively in Canada, announced last week that it would be supplementing shortages with imported beef.

The government had been warned in advance of the impending issues if no action was taken, an earlier statement from the federation said.