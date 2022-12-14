UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Turkey To Introduce 2% Accommodation Tax For Tourists From January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Tourists in Turkey will be charged a 2% accommodation tax starting January 1, Turkish media reported on Wednesday, adding that the tax does not apply to diplomatic personnel of foreign countries.

The accommodation tax will be levied on persons living in hotels, holiday villages, boutique hotels, motels, boarding houses, villages, highland homes, and campsites, the NTV broadcaster reported. Public guest houses, recreation centers, and camps are also subject to the tax, the report added.

In addition, accommodation services for students in student residences, hostels, and camps are exempt from tax, the report noted.

At the same time, the tax will not be levied on those who do not spend the night at the hotel, but only take part in events on its territory, the state-run newspaper Resmi Gazete reported.

Some hotel booking sites have already included the accommodation tax in the cost of rooms in Turkey, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In particular, the Booking.com website is already displaying room prices in Turkey inclusive of the new 2% tax and the old 8% Value Added Tax (VAT).

If the room reservation was made before the announcement of the tax, then it will not be charged, a hotel in Istanbul told Sputnik.

