UPDATE - Two Boats With Explosives Destroyed Near Saudi Arabia Oil Facility, Fire Erupted -Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Two motorboats laden with explosives by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have been destroyed near a floating platform of a Saudi Arabian oil facility in the southwestern Jizan region, a spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry said, adding that the fire erupted as a result of the incident.

"The blaze is being extinguished near the floating platform of the oil facility in Jizan after the destruction of two remotely controlled motorboats laden with explosives, sent by the Houthis. No people have been killed or injured," the spokesperson told Al Ekhbariya broadcaster on late Thursday.

The ministry has also condemned the incident as well as other Houthi attacks on vital facilities.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.