MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday released a plan suggesting lowering the price cap for Russian oil to $45 per barrel as part of efforts to amplify the effect of sanctions against Moscow.

The 35-page paper was developed by an international expert group chaired by the presidential office's head, Andriy Yermak, and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

"The (sanctions) coalition should reduce the oil price cap immediately by $15/bbl to a $45/bbl cap for crude, a level at which Russian exporters have regularly been prepared to sell in recent months. It should set the goal of ratcheting down the crude oil price cap to the marginal cost of Russian oil, which we believe would currently be a $30/bbl cap for crude, with corresponding cuts in the oil product caps," the document read.

The paper also urges the countries which have joined the Western sanctions against Moscow to take measures to enforce the price cap, including inspections of oil carrying vessels, and impose an import tax on Russian energy resources.

"We propose the imposition of an import tax on all Russian oil and gas supply to coalition countries as a structural measure to reinforce the price cap. As an additional benefit, this instrument could be used to finance Ukrainian reconstruction," the document said.

Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram that the first sanctions plan against Russia was implemented by over 70%, adding that the new document outlines new ways to enhance sanctions pressure on Moscow.

"Today, our international sanctions group, a group of experts headed by Andriy Yermak and Michael McFaul, presented a document on strengthening sanctions against Russia. The first such sanctions plan was implemented by more than 70%. So now we have presented the areas in which sanctions pressure can further be enhanced and ways to ensure the world greater stability," he said, adding that the new sanctions plan "will be on the desks of all the key leaders of the world - political, public, and business leaders."

Zelenskyy added that the new sanctions plan includes restrictive measures against Russian oil, gas, and nuclear sectors, as well as persons involved in the circumvention of sanctions.

In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap mechanism.

The European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other EU officials have admitted on multiple occasions over the past six months that the EU was running out of avenues to impose any more sanctions against Moscow. Russia is among the countries staunchly opposed to unilateral sanctions in international relations.