UPDATE - US Energy Groups Slam Biden's Decision To Release More Oil From Emergency Reserve

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - US Energy Groups Slam Biden's Decision to Release More Oil From Emergency Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Biden administration must support long-term policies that increase US energy independence instead of depending on supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, US trade group executives said after the latest release of oil.

The Biden administration announced this week it is releasing an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the wake of OPEC's decision to slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day due to declining demand around the world.

"The American people need real solutions to address rising energy prices as we face continued inflation," American Exploration and Production Council CEO Anne Bradbury said in a statement on Wednesday. "Pulling more crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will only artificially lower prices for the short term and should not be a substitute for long-term policies to increase domestic crude supplies."

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was designed to reduce the impacts of short-term market disruptions, not to serve as a long-term tool to manipulate energy markets, Bradbury added.

American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers in a separate statement also warned that the Biden administration should be careful about relying too much on releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"Increasing energy demand and constrained supply coupled with geopolitical instability and faulty policy decisions have driven fuel prices higher," Sommers said. "At a time when American energy can be a stabilizing force at home and abroad, we urge caution in continuing to rely on short-term efforts that are no substitute for sound long-term policies that enable American energy leadership."

The Biden administration must focus on addressing US economic and security challenges by spurring more investment in US energy, infrastructure and markets, Sommers said.

President Joe Biden said in earlier remarks that his administration will be prepared to release additional oil from the strategic petroleum reserve if necessary in the coming months.

