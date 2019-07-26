UPDATE - US House Passes 2-Year Budget Deal That Increases Debt Ceiling, Secures Defense Spending

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The US House of Representatives passed a budget that includes major increases in defense spending that will also increase the debt ceiling.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 284 to 119 on Thursday. The measure now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass next week.

Congressional leaders announced earlier this week that a compromise had been reached to increase spending limits. The legislation, H.R. 3877 also referred to as the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, suspends the public debt limit through July 31, 2021.

Later on Thursday, US President Donald Trump applauded the bipartisan effort.

"I am pleased to announce the House has passed our budget deal... Great for our Military and our Vets. A big thank you!" Trump said in a tweet.

US Democratic leaders on Tuesday said the compromise legislation including budget caps that will allow Congress to avoid sequestration - a mechanism for automatically cutting spending levels.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was one of those who voted against the measure.

"I cannot in good conscience support a bill that continues to throw billions of Dollars at endless wars and Pentagon contractors. In order to pursue peace and prosperity at home, we must not continue to destabilize entire countries, fuel migration crises, and put American troops at risk. We must reduce Pentagon waste and reinvest that money into healthcare, education, housing, jobs, clean energy and infrastructure," Ilhan said in a statement issued by her press office on Thursday.

Trump in a tweet earlier this week applauded the compromise because it did not contain any "poison pills."