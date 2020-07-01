UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Warns Of Supply Chain Ties To Chinese Entities Engaging In Human Rights Abuses - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:00 PM

UPDATE - US Warns of Supply Chain Ties to Chinese Entities Engaging in Human Rights Abuses - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United States has issued an advisory to caution businesses about supply chains with links to entities that engage in human rights abuses in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of State, along with the US Department of the Treasury, the US Department of Commerce, and the US Department of Homeland Security is issuing an advisory to caution businesses about the risks of supply chain links to entities that engage in human rights abuses, including forced labor in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China," the release said.

Pompeo said the advisory will inform businesses of the associated reputational, economic and legal risks of such involvement.

The State Department said in a separate press release that there are three major types of supply chains that exploit laborers from Xinjiang.

These include entities that assist in developing surveillance tools for the Chinese government in Xinjiang; aid in the construction of facilities used to detain Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups; and supply chains that use forced labor of individuals from Xinjiang.

The advisory also cautions businesses of engaging in the construction of manufacturing facilities that are near camps operated by businesses accepting subsidies from the Chinese government to subject minority groups to forced labor, the release said.

The United States and other primarily Western nations have criticized China for reportedly holding up to one million ethnic Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in re-education camps in the Xinjiang region under the pretext of fighting terrorism and religious extremism as of last summer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Minority China United States Commerce Muslim From Government Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

36 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

36 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

51 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.