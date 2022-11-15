UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Xi Urges Lifting Of Unilateral Sanctions At G20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping urged major global economies at the G20 summit on Tuesday to oppose politicizing and weaponizing food and energy trade and lift unilateral sanctions in research and technology cooperation, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

"It is vital to oppose politicizing and weaponizing food and energy issues deliberately. It is vital to lift unilateral sanctions and cancel restrictions in relevant research and technology cooperation spheres," Xi was quoted by CCTV as saying.

The Chinese leader believes that the problems can be solved by international cooperation on market monitoring as well as the creation of open and sustainable commodity market, using joint efforts to stabilize prices and supply chains.

"Food and energy security are the most relevant challenges of global development. The main reason for the current crisis is not issues of production and demand, but problems with supply chains and disruption of international cooperation," Xi said.

Xi also urged the G20 members to "curb the global inflation" as well as eliminate economic and financial risks.

He emphasized that the developed economies should minimize negative side effects arising from their monetary policies

"We should continue to support the multilateral trade system with the central role of the World Trade Organization ... facilitate liberalization of trade and investments," the president said.

Another key issue for the international community is "zero tolerance" for corruption, according to the Chinese leader.

"Global development is impossible without peaceful and stable international situation. For this purpose I introduced the Global Security Initiative. Our goal is to collaborate with all sides to promote the spirit of the UN-Charter by sticking to the indivisibility of security principle ... advocating for peaceful conflicts resolution," he  added. 

Besides, Xi stated that it was important to make sure that transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy would not damage the economy and living standards of people.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. 

