Upgrade Of EU Forecast For Russian GDP Shows Effectiveness Of Cabinet Measures - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023

The upgrade of the European Commission's forecast for Russia's economy shows that the work of the Russian government in overcoming the consequences of sanctions is effective, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The upgrade of the European Commission's forecast for Russia's economy shows that the work of the Russian government in overcoming the consequences of sanctions is effective, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission said in its Spring 2023 Economic Forecast that it has improved the forecast for Russia's GDP in 2023 and now expects a decline of 0.9% instead of 3.2%.

"International organizations are consistently improving their forecasts for the Russian economy. First the IMF (International Monetary Fund), then the World Bank, now the European Commission. Moreover, the European Commission recognizes the effectiveness of the work of the Russian government in overcoming the consequences of sanctions pressure," the statement said.

