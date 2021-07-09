Upgraded dry port to rejuvenate economic activities in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :To provide business community with clearance facilities at doorsteps, National Logistics Cell (NLC) in collaboration with Pakistan Customs have made extensive arrangements to upgrade facilities at Dry Port Hyderabad.

A seminar on Dry Port Hyderabad was organized in Hyderabad on Friday, says a statement issued here. Senior officials of NLC, Pakistan Customs, representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and large number businessmen attended the seminar.

NLC and Pakistan customs have taken a number of initiatives to facilitate the business community including 24/7 operation, setting of offices for clearing agents, special discount on bulk container shipments and free space for containerized cargo.

These steps will help a great deal in bringing about marked improvement in ease of doing business and ensure expeditious clearance of import /export cargo. The dry port has also been made International Road Transport (TIR) enabled facility which will encourage business community to explore new markets in the region.

Representatives of the business community welcomed the initiative and hoped that the dry port will rejuvenate the economic activities in the city.