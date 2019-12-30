Upgraded economic partnership well boost NZ-Singapore ties

New Zealanders will start to see the benefits of the upgraded Closer Economic Partnership (CEP) with Singapore from 2020, when the agreement comes into force, announced New Zealand government on Monday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :New Zealanders will start to see the benefits of the upgraded Closer Economic Partnership (CEP) with Singapore from 2020, when the agreement comes into force, announced New Zealand government on Monday.

According to the upgraded CEP agreement, New Zealand visitors to Singapore will be able to stay visa-free for three months, up from one month under the existing agreement. New Zealand companies with offices in Singapore will be able to send employees to work there for up to eight years.

David Parker, New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, said the upgraded agreement would open more opportunities for New Zealand companies looking to do business with Singapore.

The upgraded CEP will also streamline customs clearance for exports to Singapore and will include new arrangements to simplify cross border requirements for Primary products.

"At a time when the rules-based system is facing challenges, our partnership with Singapore and our upgraded free trade agreement is more important than ever," said Parker.

The agreement has upgraded the Closer Economic Partnership with Singapore, which was signed in 2000 and came into force in 2001. Negotiations for the updated agreement were completed in November 2018 and signed in May 2019.

The CEP agreement helped turn Singapore into New Zealand's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, with 5.2 billion New Zealand Dollars of two-way trade and 5.1 billion NZ dollars of two-way direct investment in 2018. (1 New Zealand Dollar equals to 0.67 US dollars)