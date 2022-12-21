Uplift schemes of irrigation, LG sectors approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Wednesday approved two development schemes of Irrigation and Local Government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1,146.232 million.

The schemes were approved in the 36th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Spur in Union Bait Baet Wala Mauza Bait Chin D.G. Khan at a cost of Rs 663.474 million and Digitization/Mapping of WATSAN Infrastructure in Punjab at a cost of Rs. 482.758 million.

All the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of thedepartments concerned also attended the meeting.