Uplift schemes worth Rs 19.204b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab Friday approved 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 19,204.566 million (Rs 19.204 billion).

The schemes were approved at the PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included establishment of Centre for College Faculty Development (CCFD) at the cost of Rs 543.987 million, establishment of University of Hafizabad at the cost of Rs 1,000 million, construction of building of Engineering College of University of Sargodha at the cost of Rs. 1,094.902 million, upgradation of Emerson College Multan to the university level at the cost of Rs 500 million, livelihood improvement and green job creation through ecosystem restoration in selected districts of Punjab at the cost of Rs. 2,000 million, umbrella PC-I provision of land acquisition/ compensation of structure and PST pertaining to PSDP funded schemes at the cost of Rs 9,816.

476 million, construction of bypass from Dhounkal Mor to Sohdra Wazirabad, length 8.10-km, Wazirabad district Gujranwala, at the cost of Rs 1,165.460 million, dualisation of road from Amra to Sahana Lok, length 10.25-km, (phase-I: approx. length 6-km), (phase-II: length 4.25-km), district Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 1,124.779 million, widening and improvement of Sahiwal to Shahpur road, length 34.43-km, district Sargodha at the cost of Rs 1,208.975 million and rehabilitation/ improvement of metaled road from Dera Ismail Khan to Darya Khan, length 15-km, tehsil Darya Khan, district Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 749.987 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.