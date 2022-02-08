UrduPoint.com

Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 3.302b Approved

Published February 08, 2022

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.3,302.104 million (Rs 3.302 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 60th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Widening & Improvement of road from Sahiwal to Sillanwali via Farooqa, Length = 26.17 Km, District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 878.528 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of road Bhakkar Bypass to Notak Bypass via Ratta, Mullanwali, Bhilmana, Jam (20 Km & 20 feet width), Total Length 17.35 Kms, District Bhakkar (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 504.652 million, Construction of Double Road (Expressway) to connect Sangla Hill Interchange with Tibba Shah Behlol, Length 11.

90 Km, District Hafizabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 632.518 million, Construction of Road from Manjipur to Manga Pull, Length = 23.90 Km, District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 521.377 million, Strengthening of AMRI Research and Development Capabilities in Collaboration with UAF for Fabrication of Cost Effective and Efficient Small Agriculture Implements for Small Darmers (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 471.006 million and Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 294.023 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

