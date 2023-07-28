Upper House Of Russian Parliament Approves Law On Tax On Excess Profits
Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, on Friday approved the law on tax on excess profits of companies.
In order to increase Federal budget revenues, the law provides for a one-time payment of such a tax by large companies whose average pre-tax profit for 2021-2022 exceeded 1 billion rubles ($11 million).