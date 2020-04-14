UrduPoint.com
Upper Limit Of Loan Under Kamyab Jawan Program Enhanced

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:08 PM

Upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program enhanced

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program during meeting with Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) The Federal government approved enhancing upper limit of loan, under Kamyab Jawan Program, from five million rupees to 25 million rupees to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan granted the approval during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Now the budding entrepreneurs can get a loan upto 25 million rupees instead of five million rupees. The Prime Minister also decided to reduce the applicable markup rate from eight percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that young entrepreneurs will be encouraged more as soon as relaxation in lockdown occurs. He said youth is a precious asset of the country and the government will invest more in them. He said young people have greater role in strengthen country's economy.

