Upward Trend In Chicken Products Witnessed In Local Market

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :An upward trend in poultry prices was witnessed here on Tuesday as currently, poultry chicken is being sold at Rs 370 per kg, chicken meat at Rs 630 per kg, boneless chicken at Rs 890 per kg and eggs at Rs 295 per dozen in the local market.

The price of eggs is expected to increase gradually.

Talking to APP during the market survey, Ghulam Mehmood Niazi, a wholesale trader of poultry in Islamabad, said that today, the rate of poultry chicken in the wholesale market was Rs 14200 rupees per maund and it was increasing since the last two months, mainly due to the decrease in poultry production and high cost of poultry feed.

He said that due to the demand and supply issue in the market, the prices of poultry in the market were fluctuating.

According to the market rate, the price of poultry chicken in the twin cities has increased by 38 percent per kg in the last two months, while the price of poultry egg per dozen has increased by 33 percent.

Another former chairman PPA Rana Sajjad said that the poultry industry was presently facing many difficulties besides demand and supply.

Talking to APP, former chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Khalil Sattar said that chicken feed ingredients were being imported which were increasing the cost of doing business. Due to this demand and supply issue, the prices of poultry have been continuously increasing, he said.

On this occasion, poultry feed industrialist and former chairman PPA, Dr. Hassan Sarosh Akram said that soybean is included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed. Dr Sarosh said that at present the import of soybeans has stopped and several ships of soybeans were stopped at Karachi port and only one ship had been released yet.

He said that soybeans for poultry feed are imported from America, Brazil and Argentina.

According to the market survey, a chicken buyer Asad Ikram said that the price of poultry chicken was increasing continuously and it was now beyond the reach of the poor and middle-class.

He said that the government should take steps to control the price of chicken.

