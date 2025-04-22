Open Menu

Upward Trend In Gold Prices Continues In Pakistan, International Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:37 PM

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

Recent trade war involving the United States and the large-scale purchase of gold by central banks around world to increase their reserves have pushed gold prices in international and Pakistani bullion markets to record-breaking levels

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2025) The upward trend in gold prices continues in both Pakistan and international markets on Tuesday (today), with another significant increase, the prices have reached a new historic high.

The report said that the recent trade war involving the United States and the large-scale purchase of gold by central banks around the world to increase their reserves have pushed gold prices in international and Pakistani bullion markets to record-breaking levels.

The announcement by the US central bank of not reducing interest rates has raised global concerns over inflation and recession, creating uncertainty across the world.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce surged by $59, reaching a new all-time high of $3,454.

Due to the increase in the global market, local bullion markets also saw a significant rise on Monday, with the price of 24-karat gold per tola (approx. 11.66 grams) increasing by Rs5,900 to reach a new record level of Rs363,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,059, reaching a new high of Rs311,814.

In contrast, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,441, and the price of 10 grams of silver also stayed stable at Rs2,950.

