UrduPoint.com

Upward Trend In Int'l Market Compelled Govt. To Increase POL Products' Prices: Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Upward trend in int'l market compelled govt. to increase POL products' prices: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) ::Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar said the government had increased the prices of petroleum (POL) products in compulsion due to upward fluctuation of fuel rates in the international market.

"Increasing the prices of petroleum products is a difficult decision.

The prices' surge in Pakistan is considerably less as compared to the world market," he said in a statement issued late Thursday night.

The minister said enhancing the prices was a difficult decision for the government, but "its reason is the rising prices of the world market."Hammad said the government was gradually reducing the tax rate on petroleum products, adding "even today, oil prices in Pakistan are lower as compared to most countries."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Oil Market Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

2 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

3 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

1 hour ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

1 hour ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.