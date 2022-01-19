UrduPoint.com

Upward Trend In Pakistan's Exports To China Encouraging

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encouraging

Bilateral trade between China and Pakistan, as well as Pakistan's exports to China, hit record levels in 2021, China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both the countries, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Bilateral trade between China and Pakistan, as well as Pakistan's exports to China, hit record levels in 2021, China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both the countries, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

The latest figures from China's General Administration of Customs showed that the total value of China's imports and exports to Pakistan was increased by 59.1 percent year-on-year basis in 2021, with exports up by 57.8 percent and imports up by 68.9 percent, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

At present, China is the second-largest export destination and the largest source of imports for Pakistan.

In 2021, China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan's exports to its neighbours, leaving other populous countries India and Bangladesh behind, according to Pakistani media Dawn.com.

The recent upward trend in exports to China is encouraging for both the countries' governments and enterprises.

Multiple factors have contributed to this remarkable rise. Under the first phase of the free trade agreement (FTA), Pakistan had been already enjoying zero duties on exports of over 700 products to China. While the second phase of the pact allowed Pakistan to export 313 new items to the Chinese market on zero duty.

In addition, the construction of special economic zones has also helped Pakistan export goods to other countries including China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Exports China Market Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participat ..

Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participate in Beijing Winter Olympic

54 seconds ago
 Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

19 minutes ago
 First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strai ..

First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strain Detected in Vietnam - Report ..

57 seconds ago
 PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Kanwal Sha ..

PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Kanwal Shauzab

59 seconds ago
 Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round t ..

Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.