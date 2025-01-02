Open Menu

'Uraan-Pakistan' To Make Country Trillion-dollar Economy By 2035: FCCI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Thursday that the government's economic transformation plan, Uraan Pakistan, would help the government achieve new economic targets in order to make Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

Welcoming the Uraan Pakistan in a statement here, he termed it a major breakthrough in economic stalemate by switching over from import dependence to export centric strategies which was must to get rid of poverty in addition to putting the country on road to progress and prosperity. He stressed the need for consultation with the business community to make the government's economic framework productive, result-oriented and sustained.

He said that direct involvement of the business community in policy formulation was must and with their input the government policies could be fine-tuned to yield better results within a minimum time frame.

Bharara said that there was no dearth of resources and we must take appropriate measures to fully exploit the untapped potential of different sectors.

He said that only five sectors had been identified as key economic drivers including IT, agriculture, export, mineral and mineral resources.

He underlined the importance of the textile sector and said that at least 16 subsectors of this value-added chain were still underutilized.

“If only one percent growth target is fixed for each segment starting from ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing and calendaring up to finished garments, we could achieve a gross increase of 16% in only one year. Similarly the IT sector has unlimited potential but the government must ensure continuity of the policies in addition to providing a conducive business climate to get maximum share from this services sector”, he added.

President FCCI said that the business community could play its key role in stabilizing the economy within a shortest possible time provided the government fulfilled its two basic fundamental responsibilities of providing consistent policies and conducive climate.

