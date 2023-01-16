UrduPoint.com

Urals Averaged $46.8 Per Barrel Between December 15-January 14 - Russian Finance Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 07:31 PM

The average price for Urals oil stood at $46.82 between December 15 and January 14 compared to $57.5 a month earlier, losing 19% of its value, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The average price for Urals oil stood at $46.82 between December 15 and January 14 compared to $57.5 a month earlier, losing 19% of its value, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The Urals price per ton for the observed period was $341.8, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced that the export duty for crude will decrease by $3.9 and amount to $12.8 per ton. Currently, the duty amounts to $16.7 per ton.

Additionally, the duty on light petroleum products and oils, as well as the duty on commercial gasoline will decrease to $3.

8 from the current $5 per ton, while the duty on black petroleum products will decrease by $3.9 to $12.8 per ton. The export tariff for straight run gasoline will fall by $2.1 to $7 per ton.

The tariff for liquefied gas will be set at $21 starting February 1, on pure fractions of liquefied hydrocarbon gases it will reach $18.9, and on fuel coke $0.8 per ton.

In early January, the ministry said that the average price of Urals crude oil in December 2022 was estimated at $50.47 per barrel, dropping by 30.6%, compared to $72.71 per barrel in December 2021.

