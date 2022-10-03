UrduPoint.com

Urals Averaged $68.25 Per Barrel In Sept, Down 8.7% From Aug - Russian Finance Ministry

Published October 03, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The average price of Urals oil, Russia's main export earner, decreased by 8.7% in September compared to August to $68.25 per barrel, and wad down 5.8% year-on-year, the russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The average price of Urals oil in September 2022 was $68.25 per barrel, which is 1.06 times lower than in September 2021 ($72.46 per barrel)," the ministry said.

In August 2022, Urals was sold at an average of $74.73 per barrel.

In January-September 2022, the average price for Urals was $80.58 per barrel against $65.96 for the same period in 2021.

