Urals Averages $18.22 Per Barrel in April, Down 75% Year-on-Year- Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The average price of Urals crude, Russia's top export earner, fell almost 75 percent year-on-year to $18.22 per barrel in April, according to the Russian Finance Ministry's data.

In April 2019, the average price for Urals was $71.

54 per barrel.

In January-April 2020, Urals price averaged $41.04 per barrel, 37 percent lower than in January-April 2019, when it was $65.18 per barrel.

The average price of the Urals crude for 2019 was $63.59 per barrel.