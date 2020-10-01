UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urals Crude Averaged $40.91 Per Barrel, Down 8% From August - Russian Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:06 PM

Urals Crude Averaged $40.91 Per Barrel, Down 8% From August - Russian Finance Ministry

The price of Urals crude blend, Russia's main export earner, averaged $40.91 per barrel in September, down 8 percent from August and 33 percent from September last year, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The price of Urals crude blend, Russia's main export earner, averaged $40.91 per barrel in September, down 8 percent from August and 33 percent from September last year, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The average price for Urals oil in September 2020 was $40.

91 per barrel, which is 1.5 times lower than in September 2019 (61.06 per barrel per barrel)," the ministry said.

At the same time, in August, Urals averaged $44.51 per barrel.

The average price for Urals oil in January-September 2020 was $40.84 per barrel, while in January-September 2019 it was $64.15 per barrel, the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same Price August September 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

7 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

52 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.