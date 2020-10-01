Urals Crude Averaged $40.91 Per Barrel, Down 8% From August - Russian Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The price of Urals crude blend, Russia's main export earner, averaged $40.91 per barrel in September, down 8 percent from August and 33 percent from September last year, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The average price for Urals oil in September 2020 was $40.

91 per barrel, which is 1.5 times lower than in September 2019 (61.06 per barrel per barrel)," the ministry said.

At the same time, in August, Urals averaged $44.51 per barrel.

The average price for Urals oil in January-September 2020 was $40.84 per barrel, while in January-September 2019 it was $64.15 per barrel, the ministry said.