- Home
- Business
- News
- Urals Crude Averaged $85.64 Per Barrel in January, Up 60% Y/Y - Russian Finance Ministry
Urals Crude Averaged $85.64 Per Barrel In January, Up 60% Y/Y - Russian Finance Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:12 PM
The average price of Urals oil, Russia's biggest export earner, increased by about 60% year-on-year to $85.64 per barrel in January 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The average price of Urals oil, Russia's biggest export earner, increased by about 60% year-on-year to $85.64 per barrel in January 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The average price of Urals oil in January 2022 was $85.
64 per barrel, which is 1.6 times higher than in January 2021 ($54.41 per barrel)," the ministry said.
Urals averaged $69 per barrel last year, which is about 70% higher than in 2020, the ministry said.