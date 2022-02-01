Urals Crude Averaged $85.64 Per Barrel in January, Up 60% Y/Y - Russian Finance Ministry

The average price of Urals oil, Russia's biggest export earner, increased by about 60% year-on-year to $85.64 per barrel in January 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The average price of Urals oil, Russia's biggest export earner, increased by about 60% year-on-year to $85.64 per barrel in January 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The average price of Urals oil in January 2022 was $85.

64 per barrel, which is 1.6 times higher than in January 2021 ($54.41 per barrel)," the ministry said.

Urals averaged $69 per barrel last year, which is about 70% higher than in 2020, the ministry said.