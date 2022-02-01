UrduPoint.com

Urals Crude Averaged $85.64 Per Barrel In January, Up 60% Y/Y - Russian Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Urals Crude Averaged $85.64 Per Barrel in January, Up 60% Y/Y - Russian Finance Ministry

The average price of Urals oil, Russia's biggest export earner, increased by about 60% year-on-year to $85.64 per barrel in January 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The average price of Urals oil, Russia's biggest export earner, increased by about 60% year-on-year to $85.64 per barrel in January 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The average price of Urals oil in January 2022 was $85.

64 per barrel, which is 1.6 times higher than in January 2021 ($54.41 per barrel)," the ministry said.

Urals averaged $69 per barrel last year, which is about 70% higher than in 2020, the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price January 2020

Recent Stories

334,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

334,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for December 2021 ..

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for December 2021

2 minutes ago
 Cambodia's tourism to recover after 2 years of slu ..

Cambodia's tourism to recover after 2 years of slump: official

2 minutes ago
 US Starts to Deport Illegal Venezuelan Immigrants ..

US Starts to Deport Illegal Venezuelan Immigrants to Colombia - Source

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron May Meet in Person in Foreseeable Fu ..

Putin, Macron May Meet in Person in Foreseeable Future - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 PTI's view of an empowered local government system ..

PTI's view of an empowered local government system vindicated: Asad Umar

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>