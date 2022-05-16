Urals Crude Averaged at $73.24 Per Barrel From Apr 15 to May 14 - Russian Finance Ministry

The average price of Urals crude for the period from April 15 to May 14 was $73.24 per barrel against $79.81 per barrel a month earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The average price of Urals crude for the period from April 15 to May 14 was $73.24 per barrel against $79.81 per barrel a month earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The average price of Urals oil for the monitoring period from April 15, 2022 to May 14, 2022 amounted to $73.

24 per barrel, or $534.6 per tonne. According to the calculations of the Russian Finance Ministry, the export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $4.8 to $44.8 per tonne from June 1, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the export duty on oil is $49.6 per tonne.