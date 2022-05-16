UrduPoint.com

Urals Crude Averaged At $73.24 Per Barrel From Apr 15 To May 14 - Russian Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Urals Crude Averaged at $73.24 Per Barrel From Apr 15 to May 14 - Russian Finance Ministry

The average price of Urals crude for the period from April 15 to May 14 was $73.24 per barrel against $79.81 per barrel a month earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The average price of Urals crude for the period from April 15 to May 14 was $73.24 per barrel against $79.81 per barrel a month earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The average price of Urals oil for the monitoring period from April 15, 2022 to May 14, 2022 amounted to $73.

24 per barrel, or $534.6 per tonne. According to the calculations of the Russian Finance Ministry, the export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $4.8 to $44.8 per tonne from June 1, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the export duty on oil is $49.6 per tonne.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price April May June From

Recent Stories

China's retail sales slump as lockdowns cause chao ..

China's retail sales slump as lockdowns cause chaos

2 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates Clinical Skills Lab at ..

CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates Clinical Skills Lab at PGMI

2 minutes ago
 AIOU announces schedule for assignments

AIOU announces schedule for assignments

2 minutes ago
 No Telephone Talks Scheduled Between Biden, Putin ..

No Telephone Talks Scheduled Between Biden, Putin - Senior Russian Diplomat

5 minutes ago
 Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.