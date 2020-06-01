Urals Crude Averages $31 Per Barrel in May, Up 70% from April - Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Urals crude blend, Russia's main export earner, averaged $31.03 per barrel in may, up 70 percent from April, but down almost 60 percent year-on-year, according to the Russian Finance Ministry.

"The average price of Urals oil in May 2020 amounted to $31.

03 per barrel, which is 2.3 times lower than in May 2019 ($70.93 per barrel)," the ministry's materials say.

In April, the average price of Urals fell almost by three-quarters year-on-year to $18.22 per barrel.

In January-May 2020, Urals averaged $39.2 per barrel, down from $66.34 per barrel in January-May last year.