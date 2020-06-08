(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The price of Urals crude blend, Russia's main export earner, in northwestern Europe reached $42.55 per barrel, the Argus agency, which tracks regional prices, told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to Friday's trading results, the price of Urals in northwestern Europe rose to $42.55 per barrel," the agency said.

On Thursday, Urals traded in the region at $39.11 per barrel.

Thus, the price of the Russian oil brand exceeded the threshold set in Russian budget for the first time in several months.

The budget rule provides for putting windfall revenues from oil and gas to reserves when the market price is higher than the cut-off price. When prices fall, it allows to spend the accumulated funds to finance budget obligations. Initially, the cut-off price was set at $40 per barrel, but it is adjusted every year, and is set at at $42.4 per barrel in 2020.