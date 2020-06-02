UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urals Crude Premium To Brent In Europe Rises To Highest Since 1990 - Argus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Urals Crude Premium to Brent in Europe Rises to Highest Since 1990 - Argus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The premiums for Urals crude blend, Russia's main export earner, to the price of North Sea Brent crude rose last week to highest on record since 1990, $2.3 per barrel in northwestern Europe and $2.8 per barrel in southern Europe, the Argus agency, which tracks regional prices, reported on Monday.

"Urals premiums to the North Sea benchmark have reached a record for the entire history of Argus monitoring since 1990. The blend's price was supported by a significant decrease of production in Russia amid recovery of global oil demand due to easing quarantine measures," the agency said.

Last week, Urals was traded at $36.7 per barrel (CIF Rotterdam) in northern Europe and $37.2 per barrel (CIF Augusta) in the Mediterranean, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Oil Rotterdam Price Augusta

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

56 minutes ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.