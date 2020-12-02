UrduPoint.com
Urals Crude Price In Europe Nears Pre-Crisis Levels, Tops $47 Per Barrel - Argus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Urals Crude Price in Europe Nears Pre-Crisis Levels, Tops $47 Per Barrel - Argus

The price of Urals crude, Russia's main export earner, in Europe neared pre-crisis levels, exceeding $47 per barrel, according to the international price monitoring agency Argus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The price of Urals crude, Russia's main export earner, in Europe neared pre-crisis levels, exceeding $47 per barrel, according to the international price monitoring agency Argus.

"The price of Urals in Europe this week exceeded $47 per barrel.

The blend's prices recovered to the level of early March shortly before the collapse of the world oil market due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the end of the previous OPEC+ agreement," the agency said.

