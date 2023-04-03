Urals Oil Averaged $47.85 Per Barrel in March, Down by 3.5% Compared to February - Moscow

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The average price for Urals oil decreased by 3.5% in March month-on-month to $47.85, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.
In February, Urals oil averaged at $49.56 per barrel.
"The average price of Urals oil in March 2023 was $47.85 per barrel, which is 1.86 times lower than in March 2022 ($89.05 per barrel)," the ministry wrote on Telegram.